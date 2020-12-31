contents

analysis

NATO and the Black Sea / PP. 4 – 37



George Maior / The Future of NATO and the Strategic Black Sea Area / p. 6

Liviu Voinea / A Bridge Over Three Seas. Cross-Border Projects and the Efficiency of Investments in Infrastructure / p. 14

James Jay Carafano, Daniel Kochis / Romania Leading NATO Build-Up on the Black Sea? / p. 16

Ovidiu-Adrian Tudorache / Securing a Pivotal Region for Euro-Atlantic Security: An Allied Comprehensive Strategy for the Black Sea Region / p. 18



perspectives

Edward N. Luttwak / Aristotle in Beijing / p. 40

Teodor Stan / Scientific diaspora’s potential in collaborative enhancement of soft power / p. 42



campaign

CULTURA and FEPRA INTERNATIONAL SA

campaign for supporting circular economy in Romania / Interview with Ionuț Georgescu / p. 48

2020 in review – op-eds / p. 50

2020 in review – debates / p. 76

Augustin Buzura Cultural Foundation

Augustin Buzura Documents



Dana Gagniuc-Buzura / The Picture of a Spectacular Romanian Event in the USA / p. 94



Ramona Mitrică / Interview with Mike Phillips, recipient of the Excellence Award FCAB 2019

/ p. 96