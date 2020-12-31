Cultura 619
contents
analysis
NATO and the Black Sea / PP. 4 – 37
George Maior / The Future of NATO and the Strategic Black Sea Area / p. 6
Liviu Voinea / A Bridge Over Three Seas. Cross-Border Projects and the Efficiency of Investments in Infrastructure / p. 14
James Jay Carafano, Daniel Kochis / Romania Leading NATO Build-Up on the Black Sea? / p. 16
Ovidiu-Adrian Tudorache / Securing a Pivotal Region for Euro-Atlantic Security: An Allied Comprehensive Strategy for the Black Sea Region / p. 18
perspectives
Edward N. Luttwak / Aristotle in Beijing / p. 40
Teodor Stan / Scientific diaspora’s potential in collaborative enhancement of soft power / p. 42
campaign
CULTURA and FEPRA INTERNATIONAL SA
campaign for supporting circular economy in Romania / Interview with Ionuț Georgescu / p. 48
2020 in review – op-eds / p. 50
2020 in review – debates / p. 76
Augustin Buzura Cultural Foundation
Augustin Buzura Documents
Dana Gagniuc-Buzura / The Picture of a Spectacular Romanian Event in the USA / p. 94
Ramona Mitrică / Interview with Mike Phillips, recipient of the Excellence Award FCAB 2019
/ p. 96
