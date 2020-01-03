Sumar nr. 608
Cultura – 608 – English Special Issue
December 2019 – January 2020
perspectives
George Cristian Maior / 30 years / page 5 /
essay
Margaret Parsons / Romanian New Wave Cinema. A Personal Reflection / PP. 9–19 /
interview
Lidia Vianu: „Any translator is both the piano and the pianist at once” / Interview by Monica Manolachi / PP. 21-32 /
romanians abroad
Teodor Stan / Time to reimagine our hyphenated cultural identity / PP. 35–40 /
